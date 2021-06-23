Cancel
Viral short-story ‘Cat Person’ adaptation will star Succession’s Cousin Greg

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Cat Person? Kristen Roupenian’s 2017 New Yorker short story that went seriously viral – becoming the magazine’s most-read piece of online fiction of all time. It was the office, home, dinner party talking point for weeks – a story of a bad romance that was aptly timed. (It was published in December shortly after the autumn of the #MeToo movement.)

