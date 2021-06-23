Viral short-story ‘Cat Person’ adaptation will star Succession’s Cousin Greg

A movie based on a ride, that itself was based on a show? Only in Hollywood folks! Snarky opening line aside, I can’t believe we’re just now seeing real movement on a blockbuster film version of Disney’s iconic Tower of Terror. It’s been almost 20 years since Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl surprised everyone by proving that a theme park ride could be turned into a critically and commercially successful motion picture. Results since then have been hit or miss, and honestly few and far between. I’m amazed that the 2000’s weren’t littered with Disney ride adaptations after ‘Pirates’ success. Tower of Terror, which comes with it’s own defined narrative and backstory, seems like it would have been the first thing the execs thought to give the big budget treatment to. I was kind of surprised to learn that they actually had adapted the ride previously, in a TV movie starring Steve “The Guut” Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, but that couldn’t have given the expierence the shot it deserved.