In the past, I have written an article about my favorite sports movies. Today I am going to dig deeper into that by telling you my five favorite baseball movies. At one point in my life, baseball was my second favorite sport to watch on television. It is now my third favorite behind football and hockey. I have very few sports movies that I do not like. I picked five and what I will do is tell you what the movie is about and why it made my list. Here are my five favorites: The Sandlot, For the Love of the Game, Field of Dreams, Little Big League, and Rookie of the Year.