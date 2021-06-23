Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for 2019 Drug Incident
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to probation for drugs. According to court documents, 65-year-old William Richardson pled guilty to lesser charges of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of methamphetamine and a serious misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He had his prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for one year with the Boone and Greene County Probation Services.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com