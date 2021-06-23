Cancel
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for 2019 Drug Incident

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson man was recently sentenced to probation for drugs. According to court documents, 65-year-old William Richardson pled guilty to lesser charges of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of methamphetamine and a serious misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He had his prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for one year with the Boone and Greene County Probation Services.

