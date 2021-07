The Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching, and there are more activities popping up for people to take part in. Walter Aviation will be having airplane rides from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 3rd and 4th for people to see the City of Perry from the sky. Perry Airport Manager Jon Walter says there are two different types of rides including a scenic ride for $20 and thrill rides for $100 per person.