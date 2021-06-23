Jefferson City Council Pushes Forward on Cat Colony Ordinance
The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday in regular session. During open forum, a few residents complained about a neighbor having too many vehicles and different kinds of vehicles parked on his property and close to encroaching on their property. They asked the Council to review and change the city’s ordinances pertaining to those issues, because the existing one is vague. Building Official Chad Stevens also recommended changing the ordinance. The Council agreed to review and make proposals at a future meeting.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com