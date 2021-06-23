Cancel
Pets

Jefferson City Council Pushes Forward on Cat Colony Ordinance

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson City Council met Tuesday in regular session. During open forum, a few residents complained about a neighbor having too many vehicles and different kinds of vehicles parked on his property and close to encroaching on their property. They asked the Council to review and change the city’s ordinances pertaining to those issues, because the existing one is vague. Building Official Chad Stevens also recommended changing the ordinance. The Council agreed to review and make proposals at a future meeting.

