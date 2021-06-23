Greene County Medical Center Foundation Raises Over $16,000
The Greene County Medical Center Foundation raised over $16,000 at its annual golf outing. The fundraiser took place on June 18th with 64 golfers, making 16 teams, at the Jefferson Community Golf Course. Foundation Director Nancy Houska estimated over $16,500 was raised through sponsorships, team registration, and a putting contest. The event included a boxed lunch from the medical center’s nutrition department and dinner was catered by Bett and Bev’s Barbecue. Hy-Vee and the Iowa Hospital Association also helped sponsor the evening meal.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com