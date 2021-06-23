Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County Medical Center Foundation Raises Over $16,000

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Medical Center Foundation raised over $16,000 at its annual golf outing. The fundraiser took place on June 18th with 64 golfers, making 16 teams, at the Jefferson Community Golf Course. Foundation Director Nancy Houska estimated over $16,500 was raised through sponsorships, team registration, and a putting contest. The event included a boxed lunch from the medical center’s nutrition department and dinner was catered by Bett and Bev’s Barbecue. Hy-Vee and the Iowa Hospital Association also helped sponsor the evening meal.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Greene County, IA
Society
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Jefferson, IA
Jefferson, IA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Barbecue#Charity#The Health Care Heroes#Home State Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...