Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14
The Newport Art Museum invites the community to participate in its art-making celebration and auction, Wet Paint, on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care. Hundreds of artworks, many “still wet,” created by artists of all ages and media will be sold in a silent auction on the Museum’s arts campus at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport. The Wet Paint Auction day is free for all to attend.whatsupnewp.com