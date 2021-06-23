Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man arrested after drunkenly crashing into 2 cars & garage door

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was taken to jail for driving drunk and crashing into a home on Saturday.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to the scene of a crash at 715 Cultural Park Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Gil Guajardo is accused of driving a vehicle with a license plate meant for a different car of his. He was drunk when he crashed into two cars, sending one of them through a closed garage door, police said.

After the crash, Guajardo ditched his shoes near the scene and ran, police said.

Police caught up to Guajardo about a mile and a half from the crash site. He was barefoot and appeared to be injured, police said.

Guajardo agreed to do a field sobriety test, but he did not pass. He refused to provide a sample of his breath for blood alcohol content testing, according to a CCPD report.

Guajardo faces four DUI charges, one count of driving an unregistered car, one count of careless driving, and one count of hit and run, police said.

