Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Woman Is Committed To An Asylum For Thinking In 'The Woman They Could Not Silence'

By Annalisa Quinn
wwno.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day in the summer of 1860, an Illinois woman named Elizabeth Packard watched as an ax crashed through her bedroom window. A wife and mother, her life had previously been relatively quiet, centered on home and church. But she and her husband Theophilius, a preacher, had begun having theological arguments. Disturbed by these, and the idea that Elizabeth was "becoming insane on the subject of women's rights," as he later wrote, Theophilius decided to have his wife committed to an asylum. Hence the group of men climbing through the broken window, and carrying her, immobile, to the train that would take her on to the Jacksonville Insane Asylum.

www.wwno.org
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emancipation#Christian#The American Civil War#Southern#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Congress & Courtswwno.org

The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case On The Funding Of Religious Schools

After issuing its final decisions of the term Thursday, the Supreme Court on Friday granted a religious liberty case for next term and turned away challenges to longstanding decisions on qualified immunity and defamation, prompting dissents from the court's conservatives. Court agrees to hear one religious liberty case, but rejects...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
Posted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

DeForest woman commits to vets, questions her place as one

Over the years a DeForest woman has committed herself to helping area veterans, giving comfort to those in need, but also bringing her to a different view of her own service. Angie Nickels, early on, saw military service as a way out and the entryway to the wider world. When she reached her junior year at Washburn High School, part of the Class of ‘96, she “didn’t have the chops” for college, but wanted to get out of her hometown of 2,000 people, see the world and pick up some skills without four years in a classroom.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

A singular woman

Bestselling author tells of Fort Wayne's role in shaping her. Editor's note: Ashley C. Ford, a Fort Wayne native, is the author of the recently published memoir, “Somebody's Daughter.” The Paul Harding High School graduate writes with stunning insight into her challenging childhood and journey to adulthood. Raised by a single mother, with her father in prison, Ford found ways to cope with episodes of verbal and physical abuse and to recover from a sexual assault as a teen. Through high school, her college days at Ball State University and beyond, she's found a strong voice as a Black woman, daughter and wife.
Posted by
ATReporting

Three Women and An Army Lt. Colonel in One Relationship- Lt. Colonel Exposed in Massive Cheating Scandal

Ft. Eustis Lt. Colonel, Kane Mansir, is under investigation for engaging in a cheating scandal that implicated several women, including a pregnant woman and his legal wife. The stunning accusations came to light after several social media posts were made about the subject. Chelsea Curnutt, who goes by the Instagram handle @chelseaclately, details her astonishment over the betrayal in several posts on her account.
Societywwno.org

Remembering Elizabeth Martinez, Chicano Social Justice Activist

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Singing) Go tell it on the mountain. DEL BARCO: In the 1960s, she joined the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and registered Black voters in Mississippi. In the 1970s, she spoke at the Chicano moratorium in East LA, protesting the Vietnam War's high number of Mexican American casualties. For decades, she was a fixture at rallies and occupations.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.