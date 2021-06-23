Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair, IA

Adair’s Chuckwagon Days Kicks-Off Tomorrow

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Chuckwagon Days in Adair kicks-off tomorrow. Adair Chamber Board President Brenna Westergaard says the event has been spread out over three days, with a few activities happening tomorrow night. The festivities include a hot dog stand with the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Senior Class at 6:45pm in the city park. Then the town Scoop the Loop happens at 7pm, followed by the new addition of the Movie in the Park featuring “The Croods: a New Age.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adair, IA
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chuckwagon#City Park#Adair Chamber Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...