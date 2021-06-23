Adair’s Chuckwagon Days Kicks-Off Tomorrow

The 2021 Chuckwagon Days in Adair kicks-off tomorrow. Adair Chamber Board President Brenna Westergaard says the event has been spread out over three days, with a few activities happening tomorrow night. The festivities include a hot dog stand with the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Senior Class at 6:45pm in the city park. Then the town Scoop the Loop happens at 7pm, followed by the new addition of the Movie in the Park featuring “The Croods: a New Age.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.