Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Woman Is Committed To An Asylum For Thinking In 'The Woman They Could Not Silence'

wdiy.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day in the summer of 1860, an Illinois woman named Elizabeth Packard watched as an ax crashed through her bedroom window. A wife and mother, her life had previously been relatively quiet, centered on home and church. But she and her husband Theophilius, a preacher, had begun having theological arguments. Disturbed by these, and the idea that Elizabeth was "becoming insane on the subject of women's rights," as he later wrote, Theophilius decided to have his wife committed to an asylum. Hence the group of men climbing through the broken window, and carrying her, immobile, to the train that would take her on to the Jacksonville Insane Asylum.

www.wdiy.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emancipation#Christian#The American Civil War#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas Statenorthstarmonthly.com

A woman of courage

There is always someone in our lives we admire from afar. I have always been intrigued by Amelia Earhart. I would describe her as passionate, strong, determined, courageous, and full of adventure. She was born on July 24, 1897, in Atchison, Kansas, and did a tremendous amount for aviation and women in her 39 years of life. The National Amelia Earhart Day is celebrated on July 24.
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

DeForest woman commits to vets, questions her place as one

Over the years a DeForest woman has committed herself to helping area veterans, giving comfort to those in need, but also bringing her to a different view of her own service. Angie Nickels, early on, saw military service as a way out and the entryway to the wider world. When she reached her junior year at Washburn High School, part of the Class of ‘96, she “didn’t have the chops” for college, but wanted to get out of her hometown of 2,000 people, see the world and pick up some skills without four years in a classroom.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

A singular woman

Bestselling author tells of Fort Wayne's role in shaping her. Editor's note: Ashley C. Ford, a Fort Wayne native, is the author of the recently published memoir, “Somebody's Daughter.” The Paul Harding High School graduate writes with stunning insight into her challenging childhood and journey to adulthood. Raised by a single mother, with her father in prison, Ford found ways to cope with episodes of verbal and physical abuse and to recover from a sexual assault as a teen. Through high school, her college days at Ball State University and beyond, she's found a strong voice as a Black woman, daughter and wife.
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of July 5

On Friday, a new moon in Cancer invites you to reacquaint yourself with the emotions you’ve been avoiding. Sometimes, it’s hard to know whether you can really trust your feelings. They accumulate and tangle, growing too heavy to carry. It can seem easier not to deal with them at all. With this moon, though, you’ll have the chance to start anew, with clarity and confidence and a full heart.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Posted by
ATReporting

Three Women and An Army Lt. Colonel in One Relationship- Lt. Colonel Exposed in Massive Cheating Scandal

Ft. Eustis Lt. Colonel, Kane Mansir, is under investigation for engaging in a cheating scandal that implicated several women, including a pregnant woman and his legal wife. The stunning accusations came to light after several social media posts were made about the subject. Chelsea Curnutt, who goes by the Instagram handle @chelseaclately, details her astonishment over the betrayal in several posts on her account.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...