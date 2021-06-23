‘Lansky’ fails to capitalize on its chief asset: Meyer Lansky
The notorious mobster Meyer Lansky was the inspiration for the Hyman Roth character in “The Godfather” and Max Bercovicz in “Once Upon a Time in America,” and actors from Richard Dreyfuss to Mark Rydell to Dustin Hoffman to Anatol Yusef to Patrick Dempsey to Ben Kingsley have played fictionalized versions of Lansky in various movies and TV productions through the years. Now Harvey Keitel takes a swing at portraying the “Mob’s Accountant” and Keitel is as reliable as he’s always been — but while this is a well-filmed and well-acted story, much of the material has been covered in superior movies.chicago.suntimes.com