For those 4-H’ers who will be taking part in the Dallas County Fair this year, there will be a new award to take home. The Dallas County 4-H Youth Council will be sponsoring a “4-H Member of the Day” award during the week of the fair from July 7th-11th. The award will recognize 4-H’ers who demonstrate sportsmanship, herdsmanship or who are seen doing any other good deed during the fair.