Questions many would like to ask others if they only had the nerve: Why aren’t you wearing a mask? Are you vaccinated yet? Do you feel safe in crowds?. But during a trial, lawyers are routinely allowed to ask prospective jurors personal questions, such as whether they’ve been victims of a crime, their views on race, whether they trust the police, etc. Now, as jury trials in Georgia have resumed, lawyers want to ask potential jurors about their views on the coronavirus.