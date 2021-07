In new court documents, Dash argues that Alex Spiro can't represent Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z at the same time -- but Spiro says those claims (and others) are "nonsense." On June 22, a judge sided with Roc-A-Fella Records in the label's lawsuit against co-founder Damon Dash, filing a temporary restraining order prohibiting Dash from his alleged attempt to sell a portion of the copyright to Jay-Z's 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT. The case continues to stir up drama, as Dash is now trying to disqualify Roc-A-Fella's legal counsel.