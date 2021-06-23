Senator Green Remarks on Meat Locker Bill Signed Into Law

The Iowa Supreme Court has voted to overturn a $1.5 million gay bias verdict against former Gov. Terry Branstad (R), The Associated Press reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s ruling found "no evidence" that Branstad tried to push out then-Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey from state government in 2011, saying that previous evidence doesn’t support that the former governor was "anti-gay," as he employed others who are openly gay.