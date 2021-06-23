Senator Green Remarks on Meat Locker Bill Signed Into Law
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law earlier this month and one local legislator was on hand for the bill signing. Iowa District 24 Senator Jesse Green shared his reaction to the signing of House File 857, which creates state grants to help local, small meat lockers expand and establishes a task force for a feasibility study to start a butchery program at a college, which would be governed by the board of regents.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com