Adair County, IA

Adair County Surpasses 5,000 Total Vaccine Doses Administered

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdair County has surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Tuesday, Adair County reports 173 people initiating the series, 2,513 have completed it and 304 people have received the single dose vaccine. Dallas County has 3,893 people initiating the series, 42,931 have completed it, and 2,267 have received the single dose vaccine. Greene County has 296 people initiating the series, 3,444 have completed it, and 496 have received the single dose vaccine. Guthrie County reports 352 people are initiating the series, 4,540 have completed it and 311 have received the single dose vaccine.

