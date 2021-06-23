Mather Takes the B&B Chassis All-Star Qualifier on Crawford Farms Night in Indee

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday night, June 19, was absolutely beautiful, and that led to exciting racing action on Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. They went two-, three-, and four-wide throughout the night. One hundred and twelve cars signed in at the pit gate. IMCA Stock Cars was a B&B Chassis All-Star Qualifier paying $750 to win, $100 to start courtesy of J&V Napa Auto Parts from Tama. IMCA Sport Mods was $500 to win, $100 to start, while the IMCA Hobby Stocks was $300 to win, $75 to start.