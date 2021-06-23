Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy S22 camera specs reveal a positive change in Samsung’s strategy

By Asif S.
SamMobile
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 sometime in Q1 2022, and some of its specifications have already been revealed over the past few weeks. However, this is the first time that we are getting to know the Galaxy S22’s camera specifications. While the vanilla and plus models of the Galaxy S21 series saw no real improvements over the Galaxy S20, we might see a significant camera upgrade with the Galaxy S22.

www.sammobile.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Front Facing Camera#Fronttron#Isocell#Imx#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

New leak details Samsung’s most exciting foldable smartphones yet

Samsung is doing things differently when it comes to new flagship smartphone releases. The Galaxy S21 models that launched in early 2021 will not be followed by a corresponding Note series. The current chip shortage served as a convenient pretext to canceling the Note refresh this year. That’s a move we saw coming in the past few years, as the Note had been losing its identity. The Note is no longer the largest phone you can buy since all smartphones feature massive edge-to-edge displays. The only remaining signature feature of the Note series is also fading away, as Samsung started...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The iPhone 12 is dominating the 5G market, despite Apple’s delayed entry

When the first 5G phones launched in the first half of 2019, iPhone 11 rumors were already saying that Apple wouldn’t release a 5G phone along with everyone else. Apple had taken its time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones before, so there was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would be late to the market. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020 until Apple finally introduced its first 5G iPhones in October. Apple equipped all four iPhone 12 models with 5G chips, and the iPhone 12 series sold better than anything else available from the competition....
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 images just leaked

Samsung will unveil two new foldable phones in August, but Galaxy phone fans who keep tabs on Samsung rumors will not be surprised at the company’s next major Unpacked press event. We’ve been seeing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors for months that have told us everything there is to know about the new foldable handsets. Every new leak seemed to reinforce the previous ones, as various sources delivered the same details about the new Fold and Flip designs, features, prices, and release dates. Then came a big leak that showed us purported press materials for the Fold...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung might’ve canceled one of its best new Galaxy phones

Samsung is widely expected to launch three Galaxy devices of flagship status to replace the Galaxy Note 21, which isn’t coming this year. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables and the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE version. A few recent reports said that the two new foldable phones will be unveiled in early August and hit stores by the end of the month. The next-gen Galaxy smartwatches would arrive in mid-August, according to the same sources. Notably absent from those reports was the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that has usually been featured in various...
ElectronicsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Is the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV worth it?

LG is one of the leaders in television innovation and screen technology. They have championed OLED displays that offer stunning contrast and detail for every type of content. While they come at a relatively high price, the newest LG OLED TVs offer plenty of value for the investment. Among their...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

This Galaxy S22 Ultra concept is an absolute stunner

We are still eight months away from the possible Galaxy S22 launch, but some features and rumors of the upcoming flagship smartphones have already started hitting the internet. Now, fan-made renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have been published, showcasing a stunning design and a huge camera sensor on the rear.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Leak reveals release date for Samsung’s exciting new foldable phones

Samsung isn’t making a Galaxy Note 21 this year because of the ongoing chip shortage. Samsung revealed as much a few months ago, but various rumors claimed in the past that the Korean giant was already looking to ditch the Note and replace it with something else. The chip shortage might have been the perfect excuse. Foldable handsets could be just the kind of flagship Androids that cater to Note buyers, and Samsung will try to pull off the switch this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables will launch alongside the Galaxy S21 FE in August,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung patent shows off a folding smartphone with a rotating camera

A new patent filed by Samsung has turned up at the WIPO, and it shows an interesting folding smartphone with a new feature. Samsung has built smartphones in the past with rotating front camera modules, but the patent shows the first time a rotating camera has been combined with a folding device. The patent is titled, “FOLDABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICE HAVING ROTATABLE CAMERA AND METHOD FOR CAPTURING IMAGES THEREBY.”
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy F42 5G is a rebranded version of an existing Samsung smartphone

Samsung has launched dozens of mid-range smartphones over the past year, and it looks like the company is working on another: Galaxy F42 5G. Well, it is not an entirely new device, at least as per the new piece of information. The upcoming smartphone is a rebranded version of an existing Galaxy smartphone that was launched a few weeks ago.
Cell PhonesHypebae

This New Smartphone Comes With a Leica Camera

Building on the success of its high-end cameras, Leica has now revealed its first self-branded smartphone. Dubbed the Leitz Phone 1, the Android 11-run device arrives in an all-black design with curved edges, much similar to Sharp’s Aquos R6 phone. On the matte back, users will find the Leica camera, which features a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor with a 19mm equivalent focal length. The front is equipped with a 12.6-megapixel front camera and a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display. To help protect the circular lens, the phone comes with a magnetic cap while the camera can be used through an app with Leica-style filters.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition looks beautiful in real life

Just don't count on buying it outside of Japan. A review has provided early photos of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition. The special smartphone looks great between its blue back and gold-hued metal trim. Buying this outside of Japan may be a challenge. Samsung has finally shipped a Tokyo Olympics...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra concept is the one we’ve been waiting for

We’re nearly six months away from the release of this year’s Galaxy S21 successor, the S22 series, but rumors have already started coming out. And based these rumors, a graphic designer Technizo Concept (via Letsgodigital) made the renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, giving us a close look at what the flagship smartphone may look like.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark

Usually, the Samsung Mobile division phone model numbers that end with "U" are destined for the US market, and, lo and behold, one such internal codename just appeared in the Geekbench database, reportedly belonging to none other than the upcoming. Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. The aptly named SM-G990U model has...
TechnologyPhandroid

Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Chromebook Go appears out of nowhere

While much of the focus over the past day has been on the insane number of deals for Prime Day, the tech world hasn’t just stopped until Prime Day is over. Earlier this morning, the folks over at Android Police spotted a previously unannounced Chromebook from Samsung. This new Galaxy Chromebook Go packs a pretty solid spec-sheet, although full judgment will have to be reserved until we find out more.