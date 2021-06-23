Galaxy S22 camera specs reveal a positive change in Samsung’s strategy
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 sometime in Q1 2022, and some of its specifications have already been revealed over the past few weeks. However, this is the first time that we are getting to know the Galaxy S22’s camera specifications. While the vanilla and plus models of the Galaxy S21 series saw no real improvements over the Galaxy S20, we might see a significant camera upgrade with the Galaxy S22.www.sammobile.com