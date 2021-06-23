Galaxy S22 camera specs reveal a positive change in Samsung’s strategy

When the first 5G phones launched in the first half of 2019, iPhone 11 rumors were already saying that Apple wouldn’t release a 5G phone along with everyone else. Apple had taken its time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones before, so there was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would be late to the market. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020 until Apple finally introduced its first 5G iPhones in October. Apple equipped all four iPhone 12 models with 5G chips, and the iPhone 12 series sold better than anything else available from the competition....