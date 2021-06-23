PS5 sales could go beyond the original PlayStation's record of 22.6 million units sold in a year with help from female gamers and opportunity markets

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA combination of a Sony Investor Relations Day that took place at the end of May and a recent shareholder general meeting has revealed the company’s grand plans for the PlayStation 5. While it appears the giant Japanese company has accepted fiscal year 2021 might not challenge overall sales records due to the well-documented issues with chip shortages and console stock, it has targeted FY22 (12 months up to March 31, 2023) as a potentially record-breaking year for the PS5.

Retailsegmentnext.com

Sony Still Aiming To Sell 22.6 Million PS5 Units Annually

Sony remains committed to produce and sell a record-setting number of PlayStation 5 consoles on an annual basis once supply shortages have been met worldwide. While addressing investors (via ResetEra) during a recent shareholders meeting, Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated that 22.6 million PS5 consoles will be produced and sold per year to meet an “unprecedented demand.” That will account for a roughly 45 million user-base in the next two years in line with Sony gunning for its strongest console generation in history.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Has Sold Over One Million Units

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the recent retelling of the original NieR: Replicant, has done very well for itself. The game has officially sold over one million units worldwide, treating countless fans to a grim, genre-defying tale of love and despair. After NieR: Automata successfully revived the NieR series from obscurity, we’re happy to report that this re-release is taking full advantage of the brand’s newfound popularity. Speaking of which, NieR: Automata–officially Platinum Games’ biggest hit–has officially sold over six million units, which should put NieR Replicant’s success in perspective. Both games have received a lot of acclaim–including some high praise from us–and are generally considered very good titles to check out, especially if you’re fond of bizarre, philosophical storytelling and genre-bending gameplay.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Save up to 60% in the PlayStation Store Mid-Year sale

Outriders and Crash Bandicoot 4 are among the games on offer in the new PlayStation Store Mid-Year Deals sale. The new PlayStation Store promotion is chockfull of great games, including a small selection of recent hits. Outriders and Crash Bandicoot 4 are the obvious AAA examples, but we also recommend...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Today’s latest Playstation 5 restock updates from Currys, Tesco, Amazon and more

Update: Smyths Toys available to pre-order in stores, PS5 bundle now sold out at Box and Amazon stock drop rumoured for today. Read on for more information on the next PS5 drop. The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but no one could have predicted how hard it would be to get your hands on the device. Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the initial reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still very difficult to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).In fact, it’s become so difficult...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sony is accelerating the supply of PS5 units and predicts to sell over 22.6m units per year

The PS5 is on track to be Sony's strongest-performing console. Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has said that the company is to accelerate the supply of PS5 units in the next fiscal year, and is predicting sales of more than 22.6 million units per year. This would see the PS5 console sales reach the largest ever total in the history of PlayStation. This statement came from a Sony Group shareholder meeting (via ResetERA).
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Sony Expects PS5 Sales to Skyrocket Once Supply Demands are Met, Aims for 22.6 Million Units Per Year

Unsurprisingly, Sony has very big plans for the PlayStation 5. Up until now, stock has been strangled due to coronavirus complications — both on and off the production line — but the console is still selling out almost immediately whenever it is actually up for sale. As the Japanese giant has mentioned previously, it's aiming to bolster PS5 supply quite significantly in the next fiscal year, and this plan of action has led to the company projecting some huge numbers.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Has Sold 1 Million Units Worldwide

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has reached a new milestone of more than 1 million copies sold worldwide. Since its release, the game has received critical acclaim and was in the top 10 JRPGs on Metacritic back in 2020. That number could be even higher with language support for Latin-American Spanish and Simplified Chinese.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

GOG Summer Sale partners with Retro Gamer to highlight 17 retro games going cheap

The GOG Summer Sale is currently live, and there are some retro games going cheap. With Amazon's big sale currently offering the likes of Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day TV deals, there's another sale going on over at GOG. CD Projekt's digital storefront is currently running its GOG Summer Sale and has a number of titles going fairly cheap. And what's more, our sister site Retro Gamer has partnered with the store to provide a list of retro games during the GOG Summer Sale.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Persona saga reaches 15 million units sold; beat forecasts

Atlus has published its financial results for fiscal year 2020-21, ended on March 31, and has offered an updated figure for the Persona saga, which is above the 15 million units sold worldwide till the date. With 25 years of history, the RPG series of the Japanese company has ceased...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Record Nintendo Switch: 84 million units sold and 580 million games

It’s time for new financial assessments at Nintendo, with the company has published an interesting report that photographs its current position on the gaming market. The data shared by the Kyoto giant confirm record performance for Nintendo Switch. As of March 2021, there are officially 84.59 million consoles sold all over the world, alongside 587.12 million games. In the course of the fiscal year 2020 alone (1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021), in particular, 28.83 million Nintendo Switches and 230.88 million games were sold. In the twelve months considered, Nintendo generated profits of 1,758.9 billion yen: of these, 1,666.4 billion are related to the Nintendo Switch market. About 57 billion yen are profits deriving from mobile securities or other revenues related to Nintendo IPs, while 1.7 billion yen derive from other sectors, such as trading cards.
Video GamesIGN

The PlayStation Vita's Legacy Is More Important Than Its Sales Numbers

PlayStation Vita turns ten this year. Although the handheld was a commercial failure that ended Sony’s focus on the handheld market, it left behind a great legacy. It was the platform that did more to bring innovative games from small studios to a dedicated gaming device than anything that had gone before. It was, as former PlayStation executive Shahid Ahmad puts it, "a portable Steam machine".