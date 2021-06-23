PS5 sales could go beyond the original PlayStation's record of 22.6 million units sold in a year with help from female gamers and opportunity markets
A combination of a Sony Investor Relations Day that took place at the end of May and a recent shareholder general meeting has revealed the company’s grand plans for the PlayStation 5. While it appears the giant Japanese company has accepted fiscal year 2021 might not challenge overall sales records due to the well-documented issues with chip shortages and console stock, it has targeted FY22 (12 months up to March 31, 2023) as a potentially record-breaking year for the PS5.www.notebookcheck.net