Monster Hunter Stories 2's PC Port is a joy to play

It's hard to believe it's been almost 4 years since we last saw Monster Hunter Stories, but now Monster Hunter Stories 2 is nearly here. When the original came out on 3DS and mobile back in 2017 in the west, I had a surprisingly good time with it. Although the game itself wasn't exactly "deep", its combat system and how you strengthened your party were novel, and it all helped the game blossom into an enjoyable, if not groundbreaking, RPG romp. Monster Genes, and channeling them from one Monstie to another, offered the bread and butter for party composition, offered a truly unique form of progression as you searched for more Monster eggs to hatch and add to your party. While the rock-paper-scissors aspect of the game's combat could've worn itself out quickly, monsters would switch up their tactics often enough - and the necessity of targeting different body parts - helped keep the game entertaining until the end.