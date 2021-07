It has been about three months since Robby made the case that Samsung was likely on the cusp of launching the next iteration of the company’s budget Chromebook lineup. The Jasper Lake-powered Sasuke had all the signs of being a Samsung device. Given the fact that Samsung appears to have abandoned the Chromebook Plus line, – thank goodness – it just made sense that this Chromebook would be next in line for the budget class and would eventually supplant the Chromebook 4 and 4+ that were actually respectable laptops when you could get one on sale.