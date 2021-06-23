New iPhone 13 concept shows smaller notch, obscenely large camera bump

It feels like just yesterday when we were peeling the protective film from the iPhone 12, but the launch of the next model is just around the corner. While we’re not sure of the name—we’re calling it the iPhone 13 here but it could be the iPhone 12s—we’ve already heard a lot about what the next iPhone will bring. Stay tuned to this article as we’ll update it with the newest and most credible reports as we hear them. Just remember, nobody knows for sure until Apple says so!