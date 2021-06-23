Cancel
New iPhone 13 concept shows smaller notch, obscenely large camera bump

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new iPhone 13 Pro concept builds on what the recent rumors have told us. Rumors have the new iPhone sporting a smaller notch and larger camera bump. It's still a few months away but the iPhone 13 release can't come soon enough for many of us. Recent rumors have the new iPhone lineup coming with a smaller notch than previous models as well as a larger camera bump. A new iPhone 13 concept aims to show both of those things off. And we need to talk about what's going on around the back of this thing.

