Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gets New Trailer Showing Lovely Opening Cutscene

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Capcom released a new trailer of its upcoming JRPG Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The trailer focuses on the opening cutscene with a lovely song and an introduction to the world and some of the members of the cast. You can enjoy it below, both in English...

twinfinite.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Cutscene#Jrpg#Nintendo Switch#Monsties#Wyverian#Rathalos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Capcom
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 trial version available in Europe

We've held our breaths when the first installment of the Monster Hunter saga was announced in more modern days. Luckily for us, the developers have more than delivered on that promise, and there is more to come. The trial version for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going live today, June...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2's PC Port is a joy to play

It's hard to believe it's been almost 4 years since we last saw Monster Hunter Stories, but now Monster Hunter Stories 2 is nearly here. When the original came out on 3DS and mobile back in 2017 in the west, I had a surprisingly good time with it. Although the game itself wasn't exactly "deep", its combat system and how you strengthened your party were novel, and it all helped the game blossom into an enjoyable, if not groundbreaking, RPG romp. Monster Genes, and channeling them from one Monstie to another, offered the bread and butter for party composition, offered a truly unique form of progression as you searched for more Monster eggs to hatch and add to your party. While the rock-paper-scissors aspect of the game's combat could've worn itself out quickly, monsters would switch up their tactics often enough - and the necessity of targeting different body parts - helped keep the game entertaining until the end.
Video GamesSiliconera

Preview: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Draws From Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter, as a series, is constantly growing and evolving. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Monster Hunter Stories 2 not only builds on things experienced from the original game, but also newer entries like Monster Hunter World. After briefly going hands-on with this newest installment, I was heartened to see how much is adapted into this game.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the perfect starting point for newcomers

With Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion proving that the series has a huge audience on PC, you’d think the next Monster Hunter game we’d see on our fair platform would be the celebrated follow-up, Monster Hunter Rise (our sister site Pocket Tactics has a review). Instead we’re getting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the 3DS spinoff that apes Pokémon’s turn-based battle system and monster collecting.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Experience Monster Hunter from Fantastic New Perspective in Stories 2

Monster Hunter may be first and foremost known for its in-depth action combat, but it’s no stranger to spin-offs that shake up the formula many fans have come to love and know. One of these is Monster Hunter Stories, which got its start on the 3DS before later being ported to mobile platforms. When it released in the west, the Switch had already been out for over half a year and people were quick to abandon their 3DS systems for the latest and greatest handheld hybrid. Although mostly forgotten at the time, it received a decent following from fans. Many thought it was unlikely the series would see a sequel due to its middling success and following the reveal of a gacha-based mobile title it seemed unlikely a continuation was in the cards. Fortunately that was proved wrong when Capcom unveiled Wings of Ruin as a new entry into the series. After some early hands-on time with the title, it’s starting to look like this spin-off could continue to have a bright future.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo out now on Switch

The demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has gone live on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This demo will let players transfer their save progress to the full game when it releases in July. It requires 2.8 GB of space on the Switch and, unfortunately, there will be no multiplier in this trial version.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Capcom on how monsters were chosen for Monster Hunter Stories 2

In a preview interview with V Jump Play, Capcom discussed how the team went about selecting monsters for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Here’s an excerpt we translated from the discussion:. How did you choose which monsters to include in the game?. The core mechanic of the game...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Capcom focused on adding popular, existing monsters over making new ones

In any RPG that focuses on collecting a party of creatures or monsters, such as the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2, the monsters themselves are very important. Both the quantity and the quality of the roster can greatly influence the staying power of any monster-collector. Often, entries in established series can also benefit from new and exciting creatures that entice new players and expand the possibilities of the battle system.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Pre-Launch Stream Announced For July 2nd

Capcom has announced a pre-launch stream for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. The livestream is set to be held on July 2nd, a few days before the game’s official launch. It will include the title’s launch trailer, more gameplay footage, as well as details on upcoming updates that will be heading to the game following release:
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Super Smash Bros Ultimate gets free Monster Hunter Stories 2 spirit 9th July

Nintendo has revealed this morning that Super Smash Bros Ultimate owners who play Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is out on 9th July, can obtain a free Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin spirit in-game. Reading social media comments it seems as though you will need save data from the full game, rather than save data from the demo which is out now on the Switch eShop. Hopefully confirmation on this will come soon from either Capcom or Nintendo.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

It’s almost time for our second dose of Monster Hunter for the year. It only feels like we just got Monster Hunter Rise and we’re getting another Stories game. With Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin comes a bunch of new amiibo as well, unfortunately EB were the only store who were stocking them – and they’re all gone! If you’re not sure about Monster Hunter Stories there’s a demo available now, your progress with continue on if you decide to pick up the full game.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Free Title Updates Detailed

Following the pre-launch stream earlier today, Capcom has revealed the first details for the free title updates coming to Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings Of Ruin. The free title updates will be distributed starting July 15th, and will add new monsties, monstie variants, and co-op exclusive monsters. You can check out a summary of the announced updates below, along with the game’s launch trailer and a link to the stream: