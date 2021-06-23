Greenwood sophomore wrestles steer while helping next generation cowboys, cowgirls

Greenwood sophomore Andrew Tibbits wiped the sweat off his brow and watched a kid take off on top of a sheep for the mutton bustin'contest at the Scranton Rodeo event. Tibbits fell into helping the DD (Double D) Rodeo Company. He started to come around to lend an extra hand to help. And now he finds himself at the arena with the first load-in of livestock to the last loadout, which has been as late as 6 a.m. on a Sunday.