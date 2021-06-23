Simply Yours Bridal in Granger plans to move into new two-story building on Indiana 23

Simply Yours Bridal owner Jennifer Shaum describes constructing her new building like "eating an elephant." "You just keep taking a bite out of it one at a time," she said. Shaum and her husband, Don, who works in construction, initially purchased the lot at 15684 Ind. 23 just northeast of Cleveland Road in Granger seven years ago with plans to move the local bridal boutique into a new building. However, plans were delayed when initial financial support for construction didn't come through.