PITTSBURGH — If any Pirates starting pitcher was going to stop the team’s four-game skid heading into Friday, it probably would have been right-hander JT Brubaker. The 27-year-old has been the Pirates’ best starter this season, at least. Perhaps that isn’t the toughest competition, since Pirates starting pitchers had the fourth-worst ERA in MLB entering Friday’s game. Still, Brubaker has been good. Two starts ago, he set a career high with nine strikeouts, and last time out he pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs.