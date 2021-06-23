Sweet surprise! | Sweet Basil and the Bee

I am a frustrated apricot lover, on a seemingly fruitless quest for the juicy sun-warmed, perfectly balanced sweet-acid flavor of the apricots I remember. Sometimes two or three summers will go by without one apricot that even comes close, and I’ll think maybe I’m crazy, and there is no such apricot. Like San Francisco chef Daniel Patterson writes for the New York Times: “The apricot is not an instantly lovable fruit. To eat one raw is to imagine how Goldilocks must have felt: it’s usually too hard or too soft, too dry, too mealy, too tart, too flavorless. And then, every once in a while, one will be just right.”