Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Blinken says Nordstream 2 is Russian project that undermines Ukraine

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Nordstream 2 is a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the security of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that the United States wants to ensure Russia does not use energy as a coercive tool against Europe or Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Blinken said that Washington was determined to see if it can make something positive out of a difficult situation and strengthen Europe’s energy security.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heiko Maas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Energy Security#Russian#State#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan forces plan counteroffensive in northern provinces - report

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Afghanistan government forces plan a counteroffensive in the country's northern provinces after losing ground to the Taliban, Russia's RIA news agency cited an adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as saying on Monday. National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told RIA in an interview that government...
Middle EastVoice of America

IAEA Deputy Head to Visit Iran for 'Routine' Matters: Iranian Envoy

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy said Saturday according to state media, as the agency awaits a reply from Tehran on an expired monitoring deal. In late...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why the Sputnik are a “Russian political instrument” and how it impacts on the “hybrid war”, according to the highest representative of Ukraine in Argentina

Ukraine Y Russia they live “very complicated” moments, as admitted by the Ukrainian charge d’affaires in Argentina, Valerii Olefir. In this context, the diplomat did not spare words in criticizing Russia’s geopolitical ambitions at a global level, the “Hybrid warfare” which, according to him, the Kremlin maintains against Ukraine and warned about the possibility of giving up control of a possible nuclear power plant, as proposed by the Russian projects in Argentina.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS...
Immigrationphiladelphiaherald.com

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...
PoliticsWNMT AM 650

EU presidency Slovenia aims for special EU summit on Oct. 6

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – Slovenia, which holds the EU’s six-month presidency, will host an EU summit on Oct. 6 to discuss relations with China and to reinvigorate ties with the six Balkan countries that hope to join the bloc, Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Friday. It was not immediately...
POTUSNewsweek

Turkey Awaiting Decision from U.S., NATO to Take Control of Afghanistan Airport

Turkey is awaiting a decision from the U.S. and NATO to take control of Afghanistan's airport in its capital Kabul. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday negotiations were taking place with the U.S. over the country's proposal to secure Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following the total departure of U.S. troops and NATO forces from Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Ted Cruz holding up all State Department nominees over Russian pipeline

WASHINGTON - The Senate’s push to confirm nominees to critical diplomatic positions has ground to a halt over objections from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is holding up all State Department nominees to pressure the Biden administration over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, four people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China bill delayed in U.S. House amid partisan wrangling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will resume work later this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, after two days of debate on the measure. A spokesman said on Friday the panel would consider its...
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.