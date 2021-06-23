Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Enel CEO joins call for halt to new fossil fuels

By Stephen Jewkes
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q17PW_0acoyRMM00

MILAN (Reuters) -The world must agree to stop extracting new fossil fuels and also aggressively deploy technology to limit the growth of greenhouse gasses, the chief executive of Europe’s biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday.

“We have to agree that we have to stop the extraction of additional fossil fuels round the planet,” Francesco Starace told a Reuters Events Global Energy Transition conference.

In May, the International Energy Agency said investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wanted to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

Starace said the IEA report was a big surprise given the body was first set up by the oil and gas industry in the 1970s, but said current technology could make the demand feasible.

In addition, over the next ten years, he said the industry needed to work on technologies that are not yet mature, such as green hydrogen and ways of extracting carbon from the atmosphere.

“Direct Air Capture and carbon capture technologies are not satisfactory at the moment,” he said.

The Italian group is the world’s biggest listed green energy company by installed capacity and has plans to spend 150 billion euros of its own money to nearly triple its owned capacity to 120 gigawatts and cut carbon emissions by 80% through 2030.

Starace, CEO since 2014, said studies showed the energy transition would create a net increase in jobs and economic growth but millions of people needed to be retrained and re-skilled in industries that will lose out.

“Without doing that, the transition will take longer... and it will be very controversial,” he said.

For more on the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference please click here (here)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Energy Technology#Oil And Gas#Enel Ceo#Milan#Iea#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market

While Saudi Arabia continues to develop its oil industry, it is not shying away from alternative energy options, with state-owned Aramco now heavily investing in hydrogen technology. Saudi Arabia still leads the world in oil production and exports but following an International Energy Agency (IEA) report earlier this year and...
Energy Industryblogforarizona.net

Climate Scientist Exposes Deceptions by Fossil Fuel Industry

Today, fossil fuel companies are using disinformation and deceptive tactics to block actions against climate change – and keep their profits flowing – according to a leading climate scientist. They are harnessing the anti-science playbooks of the tobacco and gun industry playbooks. Michael Mann, a Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen reader says fossil fuels are not going away any time soon

Getting away from fossil fuels. A hot-button topic around much of the world. Our administration wants to get to 100% renewable energy by 2035. Other industrialized nations are looking at 2045 or 2050. So when is this milestone event going to happen? Truthfully, it will happen when it happens. There’s...
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Fossil fuels are not the way forward

The news that Millennium Bulk Terminals and the Kalama ethanol refinery project are officially dead is a great relief to air breathers, but it’s not the end of threats to our county’s environmental health. That’s why it was extremely disappointing to read TDN’s view is to criticize Washington for rejecting those poisonous projects, and call for more industrial development.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile and Germany join forces to develop viable green hydrogen projects

Chile’s Minister of Energy Juan Carlos Jobet and German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier signed a joint declaration on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on green hydrogen. As part of the collaboration, a green hydrogen working group will be created as part of the Chilean-German Energy Association (AEE) to identify viable green hydrogen projects, facilitate the development of supply chains abroad, share knowledge and experiences in terms of safety standards and procedures. The partnership also aims to advance the development of certification systems for low carbon emissions and promote the joint development of research, pilot and demonstration projects. Altmaier referred to the H2 Global program, a German government initiative that seeks to import green hydrogen and support electrolyzer projects abroad. He added that cooperation with Chile was important because Germany's major energy sector players were seeking new trade routes for imports of green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. Also on Tuesday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference. According to the Chilean government, one of the focuses was the development of clean energy sources and green hydrogen. In December, the German ministry announced its support for Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF), the first eFuels project to be developed in Chile, which consists of the generation and use of green hydrogen to produce methanol and gasoline. The German government will support the project with €8.2 million ($ 9.76 million) through Siemens Energy.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

National Catholic Reporter Divests From Fossil Fuels

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company has joined the growing group of Catholic organizations that have divested from fossil fuel companies. NCR board chair Jim Purcell announced that NCR has selected Catholic Investment Services (CIS) to manage the company's $12.7 million endowment as of July 1, 2021.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Shell mulling to exit US joint venture with ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly planning to exit Aera Energy, its oil and gas joint venture (JV) with ExxonMobil in the US. The British-Dutch energy giant has informed ExxonMobil about its exit plan, Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the development. Based in the US state of California, the...
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Say Goodbye to Fossil Fuels and Hello to an Eco-Friendly Home

A partnership between New York State and Con Edison makes installing a heat pump an economical and sustainable choice for homeowners. Are you tired of using oil, propane, or gas to heat your home?. If you’re ready give your house the eco-friendly upgrade it deserves, consider installing a heat pump...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Are you a fossil fuel industry insider? We want to hear from you

America’s petroleum giants are facing a wave of lawsuits seeking to hold them accountable for their role in the climate crisis. The lawsuits argue, as has already been well-documented, that the companies knew the harmful impacts of their products but did not acknowledge them to the public, and even lied about them.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Clean energy is the future – so why are some investors still supporting the dying fossil fuel economy?

As far as climate action goes, May 2021 was a big deal. The trend towards clean energy and away from fossil fuels exploded. Exxon Mobil, the biggest oil company in America, lost a proxy battle and now three climate activists will sit on its board. A Dutch court set new and stringent rules for energy companies, including Royal Dutch Shell. The German Supreme Court ordered all of Germany to step up its climate game significantly by 2030.The trend is clear. You don’t need to be a professional investor to read these tea leaves and extrapolate these lines. The world is...
Portland, ORmarketplace.org

Fossil fuel is under pressure

The global economy runs on oil. But as Portland, Oregon, melts under a massive heat wave, the energy industry is under pressure to get away from oil and move toward cleaner, renewable sources. Activist investors favoring renewable power snagged three seats on Exxon Mobil’s board, for example, and a landmark...
Energy Industryirei.com

The ‘hard-to-decarbonize’: Some economic sectors still heavily reliant on fossil fuels

Up to $3 trillion of infrastructure investment may be needed by 2030, and up to $20 trillion by 2050 to develop the “hydrogen economy,” according to a report by QIC. The report, titled Gathering Pace: Infrastructure opportunities in the hydrogen economy, notes that although significant progress has been made globally to reduce carbon emissions from electricity generation, there has been very little progress in reducing carbon emissions from transport and heavy industrial uses — sectors that collectively account for more than 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. These sectors continue to rely on fossil fuels, and although hydrogen demand from industrial users has grown exponentially in the previous few decades, it is currently manufactured almost entirely from coal and natural gas.
Environmentmadison

It's time to move past fossil fuels -- Tanace Matthiesen

We can’t make meaningful progress on climate change if we continue using fossil fuels. If we do nothing, climate change will wreak havoc on our communities. In Wisconsin, we’ll see increased flooding, crop damage and loss, increased air pollution, dangerously hot days and more. We have made a lot of...
Energy Industryirei.com

The great debate: Fossil fuels vs. renewables

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, warns we are making a terrible mistake in energy policies that promote a transition to renewables, and imminent harm is awaiting investors and policymakers who fail to acknowledge certain realities. David Sher, co-CEO of Greenbacker Capital, counters that fossil-fuel proponents use selective mathematics to diminish the value of renewables, but these oil and natural gas champions rarely consider the whole picture. Let the debate begin. (06/2021)