Women’s Resource Center Executive Director speaks to Rotary Club
Rotarian with the Program Mark Thomas introduced Jennifer Luna Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) at the June 22 luncheon. Mrs. Luna summarized the purpose of the WRC which was founded in 1989 for the purpose of offering services (within a 50-mile radius of Natchitoches), assistance, and guidance to young women facing difficult life situations most often due to unplanned pregnancies.natchitochesparishjournal.com