Can the Bucks Put an End to Trae Young’s Playoff Romp?

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is straight up savage, on and off the court. Unfortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, they are on the receiving end of that brutality. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Young pulled off what could be said as one of, if not the most disrespectful gesture in basketball. Late in the third quarter after he pulled off a nasty crossover against Jrue Holiday, Ice Trae found himself wide open at the top of the key. Instead of immediately shooting the triple, he waited for a bit, shimmied–yes, he did!–before launching the 3-pointer that swished nothing but net.