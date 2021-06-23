Sweet summer time is upon us and that means one thing to school-aged children in Goldonna. Vacation Bible School!

The Goldonna Baptist Church is hosting their, “Destination Dig”, bible school at 6:00pm starting on July 11 through July 16. A kid-friendly supper will be served to the VBS goers nightly. The church is still serving meals on Wednesday nights utilizing the donation from the Tony Chachere Company. This is the gift that keeps multiplying and feeding the five thousand. Dinners are served beginning at 5:30 every Wednesday night except for the Wednesday of VBS week. These meals will continue until the end of August. The week after Labor Day they will resume their Kingdom Kid ministry on Wednesday nights 6:00 to 7:15. This ministry was put on hold during COVID19. Everyone is looking forward to this excitement as it is one of the community favorites!