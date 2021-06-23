Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Stanley’s Stump

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Bert Eisen was born on January 20, 1952 in New York City. On that day, doctors and nurses immediately realized Stanley had been born with a congenital deformity known as Microtia. The deformity prevented his ear from forming properly and left him deaf in his right ear. Rather than being deaf in his right ear, it would be better stated that he was deaf on his right side because there was no right ear. Stanley was born with a stump where his right ear should have been.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stump#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Canada#Microtia#The British Invasion#Wentworth Gallery#Opera#Phantom
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Louis Armstrong: the warmth and wit of the legendary jazz artist

“Tell my story like it wuz, boys”, Louis Armstrong said in 1970, when he suggested that Max Jones and my late father, John Chilton, write his “full-scale” biography. The famous trumpeter had been so pleased with their tribute publication, Salute to Satchmo (“Wow, some book,” he wrote), that he insisted that the jazz historians could ask him whatever they liked to tell his remarkable story.Armstrong, who died on 6 July 1971 at the age of 69, was in poor health at the end. After two spells in intensive care – with heart and kidney trouble – he was thinking back...
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Meghan of Sussex: the event that may mark the reunion of Henry of Sussex’s wife with the British royal family

A source told The Sun that during the youngest son’s recent trip, no ‘peace talks’ had been held between the brothers, but that they might be possible in September. “It is a step forward, but this was not the time or place (…) September is an appointed date for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return”they said.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Interview: William Goldsmith of Assertion

Fans of ’90s alternative rock may have wondered where drummer William Goldsmith (Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, Foo Fighters) disappeared to. After a Sunny Day Real Estate reunion tour in 2010, Goldsmith says he “fell off the face of the earth” and seriously considered putting down the drumsticks for good. In the last decade, Goldsmith admits that, “I sat down and played drums one time” and it wasn’t until he met singer/guitarist Justin Tamminga and bassist Bryan Gorder – who play together in the band Blind Guides – that the passion returned. Getting back into the rhythm was a bit more difficult. “It’s kind of like riding a bike, but a bike covered in cobwebs,” Goldsmith says. “Physically, it was a challenging process but I was able to remember my approach.”