College athletes around the country can now start earning money from deals that use their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), but there are certain restrictions on such use, whether it be based on a state having a NIL law or a school adopting a NIL policy. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell revealed that the University of Arkansas’ NIL policy is unique in that it prohibits athletes from using school colors with their NIL deals. Would Arkansas have a colorable argument if it is challenged?