Innovative Residential Buildings and Concepts: Meet the Winners of the iF Design Award 2021

From a two-in-one stroller and bike seat to an app that brings doodles to life, the winners of iF design award 2021 aim to nurture children education and health in ways never seen before. the sensitive topic, which has become even more layered as a result of the pandemic, includes fun yet practical methods that prompts learning, teaching and parenting practices to continue to adapt and grow. hundreds of designers from countries all over the world use smart technologies and ingenious original designs that allow families to teach and learn from each other.