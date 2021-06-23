Innovative Residential Buildings and Concepts: Meet the Winners of the iF Design Award 2021
Clear structures, restrained colors, and natural grace characterize the innovative residential building concepts that delighted members of the 2021 iF Design Awards jury. The awards were granted to impressive ideas that created a visual symbiosis with nature, among other concepts. These are residential buildings that fit casually into their natural surroundings—as if they themselves had emerged from their environment.www.archdaily.com