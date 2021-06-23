Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Innovative Residential Buildings and Concepts: Meet the Winners of the iF Design Award 2021

ArchDaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear structures, restrained colors, and natural grace characterize the innovative residential building concepts that delighted members of the 2021 iF Design Awards jury. The awards were granted to impressive ideas that created a visual symbiosis with nature, among other concepts. These are residential buildings that fit casually into their natural surroundings—as if they themselves had emerged from their environment.

www.archdaily.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land And Sea#Modular Building#Design Award 2021#Design Awards#Asian#Kimura Kougyo Co#Ogatayohei#Goody Design Co Ltd#Spanish#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
Country
Spain
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Two EZVIZ products win Red Dot Awards for innovative, user-driven designs tailored for modern smart homes

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- EZVIZ, a global leading brand in smart home security, is honored to receive two Red Dot Product Design awards for its Smart Home Sensor Kit and Smart Door Lock. Both products blend advanced security technologies with sleek, modern design, and exceed expectations for a convenient and connected lifestyle. Looking more like decorative accessories, the Sensor Kit and Door Lock fit in easily with any household, offering extremely simple setup and multi-layered home protection through well-thought-out features.
Interior Designrobbreport.com

First Look: Inside Star Interior Designer Ryan Korban’s First Manhattan Residential Building

Last year, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, many traded Manhattan for Miami or Palm Beach. Now, the metropolis and its multimillion-dollar condos are coming back online, as evidenced by some of the city’s glossy new developments such as 40 Bleecker. The 61-unit building is the first residential development designed by renowned interior designer Ryan Korban, and it’s situated in the heart of NoHo.
University Park, TXDallas News

LRO Residential spotlights new-build design in University Park

The Dallas Builders Association’s Home of the Week is a 7,000-square-foot design by LRO Residential. Located at 3636 Hanover in University Park, the home will be completed in the spring of 2022. “Excellent schools, parks and endless varieties of shopping and restaurants surround this neighborhood,” said a company spokesperson. An...
DesignArchDaily

Heatherwick Studio Wins Competition to Design Innovative Office Building in Madrid

Heatherwick Studio has been selected to design an office building in Madrid for the Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles. The studio's first project to be built in Spain, Castellana 69 embodies a comprehensive sustainability strategy while also promoting a new vision of the office space. Developed together with local practices CLK architects and BAC Engineering Consultancy Group, Castellana 69 features a green inner courtyard, taking advantage of a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Technologydesignboom.com

10 iF design award 2021 winners stimulate learning, teaching & parenting

From a two-in-one stroller and bike seat to an app that brings doodles to life, the winners of iF design award 2021 aim to nurture children education and health in ways never seen before. the sensitive topic, which has become even more layered as a result of the pandemic, includes fun yet practical methods that prompts learning, teaching and parenting practices to continue to adapt and grow. hundreds of designers from countries all over the world use smart technologies and ingenious original designs that allow families to teach and learn from each other.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Velocity’s Account Revenue Solution™ Selected as a Winner in NAFCU’s 2021 Innovation Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Velocity Solutions announces that their Account Revenue Solution™ has been selected as a winner in the NAFCU Services 2021 Innovation Awards. The annual NAFCU Services Innovation Awards program recognizes some of the most valuable contributions to the credit union industry. Entries include groundbreaking advancements in technology, software, digital media, campaigns, and more. A panel of esteemed judges from different segments of the credit union industry evaluate entries based on degree of innovation and impact on credit union success. The Innovation Awards program gives credit unions a set of vetted and tested solutions to continue building their competitive advantage.
Economyfranchising.com

Franchise Update Media Reveals Franchise Innovation Award Winners

3rd annual contest honors the best innovators in 22 categories. The goal of these annual awards is to identify and recognize the franchise brands creating and implementing the most original and successful innovation strategies and tactics. Winners were chosen by a panel of 7 judges, who evaluated the objectives and results of more than 100 entrants.
DesignArchDaily

16 Exhibitions Designed by OMA

Among the most renowned and well-established offices in the world, OMA - Office for Metropolitan Architecture, founded in the 1970s by Rem Koolhaas, Elia Zenghelis, Madelon Vriesendorp, and Zoe Zenghelis, is definitely part of the pantheon of the most famous. Curiously, although it receives large commissions and has already built several emblematic works in different countries, the office is often associated with an approach that is less focused on architectural design, going beyond the strict limits of the disciplinary field and encompassing other areas of practice.
HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Baby Independent Innovation Awards Announces Winners of the 2021 Award Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Baby Care Industry. The Baby Independent Innovation Awards program, a leading award platform that recognizes the innovators and leaders within the global baby care market, today announced the winners of the organization’s annual awards program, showcasing the outstanding companies, services and products that drive innovation and exemplify the best in the baby care industry across the globe.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareValue Selected As Winner In GDUSA Health Wellness Design Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Value, Inc. ("CareValue"), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies, has recently been named a winner in GDUSA's 2021 Health + Wellness Design Awards™. The entry, designed by Trevor Smith, showcases a recent redesign of CareValue's enrollment package and promotional materials.
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Designing Exceptional Life Sciences Facilities for Innovation and Growth

BOSTON–Maugel Architects has been shaping exceptional spaces for innovation and growth for nearly 30 years. Our designs have come to life in millions of square feet of commercial real estate throughout New England and over that time, we have worked with a broad range of life sciences clients and real estate development firms within the medical device, biotech, biopharma, biomanufacturing, and diagnostic and clinical lab sectors. Many of these clients have been with us since the early days and continue to choose Maugel time and again to help them realize their vision.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Innovative bench designs sought for park

Calling all artists and engineers. Impact Corry will be holding a contest for innovative benches to be placed in the yet-to-be-built Eastern Rails Park. The park will be located in the area between the railroad tracks in downtown Corry, parallel to East Main Street between North Center Street and Maple Avenue.
Interior DesignTravelDailyNews.com

The winners of the 1st Edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards have been revealed

LOS ANGELES, CA – The renowned Farmani Group, along with 3C Awards, is pleased to formally announce the winners of its first edition of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards. LIV Hospitality Design Awards is open to architects and interior designers around the world who have created incredible projects in Hospitality. The LIV Awards program is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants to pop-up bars.
AgricultureArchDaily

Zebros Farm / Martins Architecture Office

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation of a farmhouse initially conceived to host monks in the XIII century. The house has been in same family since XIX century serving several purposes, inter alia, as agricultural workers house and residency of its ultimate owner, who conducted a material refurbishment in the 90’s. At the research we realize that parts of the house were transformed into a succession of habitable areas without a structured typology. The site still defines itself with patterns of wine production and agriculture in general.
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Herald

Paint is the best decorating tool to transform a room

• Joseph Pubillones is taking some time off. This column originally published in 2017. Have you ever come up with a decorating idea for your home and then been able to see it through completion? If you have, certainly you are have experienced that sensation of satisfaction, the sheer pleasure derived from the process of change.
Interior DesignDezeen

Rockwell tile collection by Saloni

Dezeen Showroom: Saloni has launched the Rockwell tile collection, which features textures and colours inspired by French stone, and includes relief-based designs. Capable of creating both classic and contemporary looks, the Rockwell range of porcelain and ceramic tiles all feature natural hues ranging from the the cool-toned Blanco and Gris to the warm Beige and Marfil.