Baldwin County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Baldwin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * Until early Friday morning. * At 4:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.

alerts.weather.gov
Baldwin County, AL
