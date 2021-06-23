Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Comfortable this morning; afternoon temps near 90

KCTV 5
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can get out and enjoy the weather this morning, do it! Later today will bring to an end the lower humidity we've been enjoying over the past few days and moisture will begin streaming back into the area from the south this afternoon. 70s and comfortable this morning lead to afternoon temperatures near 90 with a decent south wind from 10-15 miles per hour, gusting, at times, upwards of 22 miles per hour. We'll stay dry tonight but could see some storms approach the area from the northwest after midnight.

www.kctv5.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwhdh.com

Mild Weather Monday And Then Back to Temps Near 90

We warm up into the 70s on Monday, and then we’re back into the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures start cool in the mid 50s early in the morning, and then we jump into the mid 60s by 9AM. We’re looking at great grilling weather with lunch time in the low 70s, and highs in the mid 70s. A quick, pop-up shower in possible in the afternoon. If it lands in your city, it will only be around for 10-15 minutes.
Environmentcbs4indy.com

Hot & humid to begin the week, rain chances return

After a less humid stretch, that humidity returned just in time for the holiday. The heat and humidity continue to crank to begin this week with temps staying in the 90’s before rain chances return for the middle and end of the week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the...
EnvironmentFox 59

Hot & humid to begin the week, rain chances return

After a less humid stretch, that humidity returned just in time for the holiday. The heat and humidity continue to crank to begin this week with temps staying in the 90’s before rain chances return for the middle and end of the week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Great weather to close out the holiday weekend, but the summer pattern returns by Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect the overnight hours for Sunday. Expect mostly clear and dry conditions leading into the morning hours on Monday.The high pressure system that is keeping us rather dry will begin to move away from us late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms make their way back into the area by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 90′s. Any of these storms could bring along some heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but not all of us will get these storms. We dry back out for the overnight hours with scattered clouds through Tuesday morning. We repeat the process each day for the remainder of the week with temperatures hovering in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Low’s will stay in the 70′s for the week. Direct impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa don’t appear to make it here to East Mississippi and West Alabama as the track continues to show potential landfall in Florida.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

4th of July Forecast: Another round of scattered rain & storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected this Independence Day in the Brazos Valley. While rain is not expected to be as widespread as Saturday afternoon, many outdoor events will likely be pushed inside for a few hours through early evening. 6PM UPDATE. Heavy rain...