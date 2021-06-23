FORECAST: Comfortable this morning; afternoon temps near 90
If you can get out and enjoy the weather this morning, do it! Later today will bring to an end the lower humidity we've been enjoying over the past few days and moisture will begin streaming back into the area from the south this afternoon. 70s and comfortable this morning lead to afternoon temperatures near 90 with a decent south wind from 10-15 miles per hour, gusting, at times, upwards of 22 miles per hour. We'll stay dry tonight but could see some storms approach the area from the northwest after midnight.www.kctv5.com