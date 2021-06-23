Cancel
Business

EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Announces NFT Solutions Platform To Enable Secure Digital Asset Transfer

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
Cloud-based omnichannel and payment acceptance company The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) announced a new NFT solutions platform to help companies.

What Happened: SecurePay, a payment platform from The OLB Group, will support the sale or transfer of non-fungible tokens using a process built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform.

“The rapid adoption of digital ticketing over the past year has accelerated the need for secure ways to buy and sell these properties without the risk of fraud associated with the duplication of QR codes or barcodes,” OLB Group CEO Ronny Yakov said in a statement to Benzinga.

SecurePay will prevent anyone from selling the same ticket twice or multiple times using a blockchain ledger to validate ownership.

“The secure NFT process we’ve implemented works seamlessly with the broad range of payment processing options of SecurePay, giving buyers and sellers unmatched flexibility in funding sources.”

Why It’s Important: Major digital wallets including Google Pay from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple Pay from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), traditional credit cards and Paypal Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will be supported by SecurePay along with cryptocurrency wallets.

“OLB is dedicated to providing solutions which make buying and selling flexible and secure for all parties,” Yakov said.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

