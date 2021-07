Urban Meyer has a few important decisions to make before embarking on his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of those items on the agenda is deciding if Tim Tebow is one of the better tight ends on roster and can help his team win. NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53 players in late August after the third preseason game. This gives Meyer and his coaching staff plenty of time to see what they're working with on the field prior to opening the season in September.