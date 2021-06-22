Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Jack & Yaya

nhpbs.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.

video.nhpbs.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Yaya#Jack Yaya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Family RelationshipsImperial Valley Press Online

Thank for the wonderful days, Jack

Every night, just before bed, he’d thank his bride of 70 years for giving him another wonderful day on Earth. That was the sweet-hearted nature of Jack Krieger, my family’s next-door neighbor for more than 30 years. I first met him as a very young boy, shortly after my growing...
Between, GAPosted by
WABE

Documentary ‘Jack & Yaya’ Looks At The Tight-Knit Bond Between Two Transgender Friends

“Jack & Yaya,” a documentary film about a transgender woman and man, follows best friends from early childhood through their parallel journeys of radical self-discovery. Meeting as neighbors across a backyard fence in South Jersey, then instantly inseparable, Jack and Yaya are in their thirties now and remain devoted friends, knowing more than anyone about each other’s true natures and processes of transitioning. Inspired to capture this unique alliance, partners Jennifer Bagley and Mary Hewey directed and produced the documentary that follows Jack and Yaya through reunions with their families and communities. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans spoke with Hewey, along with Yaya, to talk about their story and the experience of documenting them.
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Religionpersecution.org

Becoming Christian Threatens Her Job: Yaya’s Story

(International Christian Concern) – Yaya has long been curious about Christianity and had a desire to participate in Christian rituals. However, she had no idea how to join a Christian community. She was never invited by a friend or even had Christianity explained to her. Yaya is the only child...
Seguin, TXseguintoday.com

Jack “Jacob” O’Hagan Mondin

Jack (Jacob to some) O’Hagan Mondin was granted his wings for final flight on June 19, 2021 at the age of 76. He was a long time cancer survivor and was very proud of the fact that Doctors Mark Riddoch and Michael Sarodsy identified the problem and took the appropriate steps to resolve the issue. He just got old and worn out like so many of us do.
ReligionPosted by
Distractify

Gladys Knight Found Mormonism Late in Life

The iconic Gladys Knight is an undeniable musical force. The talented singer — often referred to as the "Empress of Soul" — is a seven-time Grammy winner known for hits that span over three decades. Article continues below advertisement. And while people are familiar with Gladys’s music, many fans don’t...
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11-13 (NIV) Today’s scripture came to me at a time when I felt hopeless. I was very poor, my son had committed suicide, and less than a year later my grandson died of cancer. It felt as if the bottom of my world had fallen out. At first I was angry—angry at God for allowing this and angry at my son and the medical profession. Slowly but surely I came to realize that bad things happen to good people and that God has never promised us a life without pain and hardship. What God did promise, though, was love enough to wipe away our tears and to hold on to us when we do not have the courage to go on. It has taken a lot of time, and I am still recovering. But one thing I have learned is that in spite of all the bad circumstances, in spite of the pain, God is a good God who understands our pain and will never leave us or forsake us—even when it feels otherwise. All we need to do is to trust God’s promises, cry out to our loving Father, and persevere. When we do, we can rest in the assurance that we will one day be reunited with our loved ones. God will do the rest. Prayer: Father of light, we pray for all who have lost loved ones. Bring them peace and comfort. Amen. Thought for the day: Through good and bad, God holds on to me. —Amanda Thompson, South Africa.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: No Christian is perfect

QUESTION: I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ? – D.C. ANSWER: No one who is a Christian is perfect,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV SeriesEssence

Morris Chestnut & Yaya DaCosta Talk Demystifying The 'Black Elite’ Community In New Series 'Our Kind Of People'

The series centers around a group of African American families who have had wealth, status, & power at their fingertips for several generations. Actor Morris Chestnut, actress and model Yaya DaCosta, and showrunner Karen Gist joined ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian for the Entertainment All-Access Experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola to tease fans with a sneak peek of their upcoming Fox series, Our Kind of People.
Books & Literaturechestertownspy.org

Solitude by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Solitude is hard to find and easy to lose. Jean-Paul Sartre understood it’s capricious nature: “If you’re lonely when you’re alone, you’re in bad company.” So did Balzac, up to a point: “Solitude is fine but you need someone to tell that solitude is fine.” Pooh thought that solitude was the house Christopher Robin went to when he wanted to be alone, whereas Aldous Huxley thought it was more akin to a religion. Me? I often crave it but if I find it, I eventually reject it. Go figure!
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Who is Jesus? What is a Christian?

First, let’s deﬁne a Christian. We believe in the authority of the true Bible (yes, there are false ones out there!). We accept the sacriﬁce of Jesus on the Cross for our lives and accept Him as our Lord. How sad so many people think works get you into Heaven....
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: Humanism is the worship of man

QUESTION: I struggle with living in the Christian world and still being part of the whole world. Is humanism the same as today’s progressive movement? – P.H. ANSWER: Humanism is the worship of man. It has taken on the form of religion; glorifying self and taking God out of His rightful place. This has always been prevalent in the world and is called by many different names.
ReligionThrive Global

Paul Smith of ‘Tree of Life’: “Compassion is fundamental”

…I have noticed a much more intense focus on family and less reliance on ‘stuff.’ For many families, they have experienced life together for the first time in a very long time. That is not in any way meant to diminish the heartache experienced by so many families at this time, but for those not impacted physically by the disease, I do sense a re-evaluation of priorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy