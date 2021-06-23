Kimball International to Break Ground on Warehouse Expansion in Jasper
JASPER, IN., June 22, 2021 -- Kimball International, Inc. today announced it is expanding its operations in Indiana with the construction of a new 220,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in the Company's Industrial Park in Jasper, which is located on the south side of the city at Highway 231 and 12th Avenue. The new building will connect to an existing 150,000-square-foot warehouse, expanding the company's distribution footprint to 370,000 square feet of warehouse operations, with additional expansion capabilities for the future.