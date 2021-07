Q&A immediately following with director, writer and producer Joshua Zeman. The documentary film follows the quest to find a single whale in the Pacific Ocean, a whale of unidentified species calling out at a different frequency than any other whale. First detected by the U.S. Navy in 1989 and heard every year since at the 52-hertz frequency, "52" is thought by scientists to have spent its entire life in solitude. Its lonely plight may teach us about our changing relationship to the oceans — and each other. The film is directed, written and produced by Joshua Zeman. Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier serve as executive producers.