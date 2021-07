BETHESDA, Md. — A 36-year-old Rockville man has been charged with first-degree murder after his former employer was found dead in his home, Montgomery County Police said. Billy J. Phillips, of Rockville, was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle. Police said Biddle was fatally shot in his house on Windsor Lane in Bethesda on June 23 after officers were sent to the house for a welfare check when friends reported he had not shown up for work.