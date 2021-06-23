Cancel
A Woman Is Committed To An Asylum For Thinking In ‘The Woman They Could Not Silence’

wliw.org
 11 days ago

One day in the summer of 1860, an Illinois woman named Elizabeth Packard watched as an ax crashed through her bedroom window. A wife and mother, her life had previously been relatively quiet, centered on home and church. But she and her husband Theophilius, a preacher, had begun having theological arguments. Disturbed by these, and the idea that Elizabeth was “becoming insane on the subject of women’s rights,” as he later wrote, Theophilius decided to have his wife committed to an asylum. Hence the group of men climbing through the broken window, and carrying her, immobile, to the train that would take her on to the Jacksonville Insane Asylum.

www.wliw.org
