Jenna Carpenter #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Imagine missing over 500 meals with your family for two years. That’s how many Jenna Murphy missed, but for a great reason. She was embarking on a journey that took her two years to complete. She was enrolled in Wiregrass Tech’s evening cosmetology program, and as she looks back now, she is amazed by the impact returning to college had on her life. “I’m married and a mom of three and decided I wanted to attend evening classes at Wiregrass for Cosmetology.” For moms and dads, it’s never an easy decision to decide to return to school, but with evening classes, Jenna was able to take her children to school and attend field trips while her husband prepared dinner and put the kids to bed. “I wanted to work toward a career and do something special to show my children,” shared Jenna. The Cosmetology program at Wiregrass offers many like Jenna the flexibility to take day or evening classes to fit with their schedule.