Andrew Wakefield

Jenna Carpenter #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating women in STEM fields is what we’re all about and there’s nothing that warms our hearts more than someone reaching out to us to let us know someone doing great work in her field. Today we are celebrating the amazing work of Dr. Jenna Carpenter, Dean of Engineering at Campbell University. A big thanks to Andrew Wakefield, who works at Campbell with Dr. Carpenter.

blog.adafruit.com
