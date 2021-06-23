Resignation Letter from a Wide-Brimmed Hat

Since last summer, the Instagram account @violintorture has offered a riposte to the centuries-old craft of violin-making, or lutherie. “Can you still play a violin after cutting it up?” the account’s creator, Tyler Thackray, asked before sawing an instrument into thirds, to celebrate his ten thousandth follower. (The answer, somehow, is yes.) The basement of Thackray’s home in San Francisco, which he calls his “dungeon,” is filled with a pullulating population of misfit instruments, cobbled together from cheap violins that he acquires online. There is a violin with the strings installed underneath its body, so that it can only be played upside down. Another with no head, in a nod to the haunting of Ichabod Crane. A “slim-olin” conjured by slicing a violin in half. A violinist myself, I shuddered through a video in which a violin seems to writhe as Thackray saws off its scroll. Was this possibly an issue for the local A.S.P.C.A.?