I’m Falling in Like Slowly with the New Z7. A Nikon Z7 II Review

I have been a Nikonian photographer for more than a decade. Yet, after trying the company's first full-frame mirrorless, I chose to stick with a DSLR. I simply didn't have the confidence in the Z7 and Z6 autofocus system and lack of ability to record to two cards at once. That's exactly what Nikon focused on in the second generation, however. The Nikon Z7 II keeps much of the first generation intact but steps up the autofocus, adds a second card slot, and moves to dual processors. Then, there's also the price bump of a few hundred bucks.