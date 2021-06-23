PART 7 THE INVISIBLE FORCES

The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V. E. Schwab was our book club choice for June with my online book club. It is the story of a young girl living in France in 1714. She has been betrothed to a man in her village, and against her wishes, is set to get married. To escape this life, she makes a deal with the devil, trading her soul for immortality but not in a way she had expected. It was a very unique concept, and I was really enjoying it. Since I couldn’t get the book from the library, I bought it for my kindle app. I had been reading it for over a week, and the story line seemed to be playing out, so I thought, I must be pretty close to the end. When I looked, I was only 41% of the way through! It was way too repetitive for me, going over similar story lines (think the movie Groundhog Day over and over again, with different settings). I knew I was going to be traveling, so I paid again to get the audio version. I listened to it as I traveled. It was enjoyable, but I was really ready for it to be over way before it was, and it would have been a struggle to finish had I just had the book to read.