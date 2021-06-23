Cancel
How a Sharp-Eyed Scientist Became Biology’s Image Detective

By Ingfei Che n
The New Yorker
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June of 2013, Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist, grew curious about the subject of plagiarism. She had read that scientific dishonesty was a growing problem, and she idly wondered if her work might have been stolen by others. One day, she pasted a sentence from one of her scientific papers into the Google Scholar search engine. She found that several of her sentences had been copied, without permission, in an obscure online book. She pasted a few more sentences from the same book chapter into the search box, and discovered that some of them had been purloined from other scientists’ writings.

www.newyorker.com
